Rio de Janeiro Sets New Heat Index Record Of 62.3 Celsius
Guaratiba in Rio, Brazil registered a scorching 62.3 Celsius on Sunday morning recording highest temperature sensation
Rio experienced a record-breaking thermal sensation as Guaratiba, a neighbourhood on the west side, registered a scorching 62.3 Celsius on Sunday morning.
#Brazil: Rio has set a new thermal sensation record after a neighborhood on the west side, Guaratiba, recorded 62.3 Celsius (144.14 Fahrenheit) on Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/4zqfzA8KEm— DD News (@DDNewslive) March 18, 2024
According to a report by the Rio Operations Centre (COR), this was the highest thermal sensation recorded since the start of the Rio Alert System's measurements in 2014. Guaratiba is susceptible to high temperatures due to its proximity to the ocean and the influence of warm northerly winds, according to COR.
As the temperatures soared, residents sought relief at beaches and pools, while some raised concerns over less water supply for drinking and bathing.
What is Thermal Sensation?
According to COR’s report, "thermal sensation is a heat index calculated from temperature and relative humidity data. The higher the temperature and relative humidity, the greater the sensation of heat in that region."
Thermal Sensation is influenced by a combination of weather, personal factors, and psychological factors. The important factors include air temperature and wind speed, with exposed skin experiencing a high sensation of coldness.
The forecasts for Monday mention temperatures between 39°C and above 50°C with no rain expected. Local authorities have urged citizens to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities between 10 am and 4 pm, use sunscreen, and wear light clothing.
Thermal Sensations in Brazil
In March 2024, Guaratiba in Rio de Janeiro recorded a thermal sensation of 62.3 Celsius
In November 2023, Rio and Sao Paulo experienced the hottest day of the year, with a thermal sensation of up to 50° Celsius.