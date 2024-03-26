PM Modi Dials Belgian Counterpart; Discusses West Asia, Russia Ukraine Peace

After the conversation, Modi tweeted, "Spoke to Belgium PM @alexanderdecroo. Congratulated him on the success of the First Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels. Exchanged views on strengthening bilateral ties; advancing India-EU Partnership under Belgian Presidency; and cooperation on regional and global issues."

De Croo also put out a tweet saying, "Called prime minister @narendramodi to discuss the conflicts in #Ukraine & #Gaza and protecting shipping lanes in the Red Sea. We also talked about our growing commercial relations #semiconductors #pharmaceuticals #greenhydrogen and the upcoming royal trade mission to India."

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the two leaders "agreed upon the need to enhance cooperation and support for early restoration of peace and security in the West Asia region and Russia- Ukraine conflict," adding they also exchanged views on global and regional developments.