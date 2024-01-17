Pakistan Condemns Iran Over Deadly Strike Inside Its Territory
Pakistan became the second of Iran’s neighbors to complain of an airstrike by the Islamic Republic on its soil in 24 hours.
(Bloomberg) -- Pakistan condemned its neighbor Iran for allegedly violating its airspace and carrying out a strike inside Pakistani territory that it says killed two children, amid already high regional tensions.
Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday it lodged a “strong protest” and summoned the Iranian charge d’affaires over what it called an “unprovoked violation” of its airspace by Iran. Tehran was reportedly targeting bases used by the militant group Jaish al-Adl. The ensuing strike also injured three girls, the ministry said.
“This violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty is completely unacceptable and can have serious consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement posted to its website. “It is even more concerning that this illegal act has taken place despite the existence of several channels of communication between Pakistan and Iran.”
Iraq criticized a deadly Iranian attack on what Tehran said was an Israeli spy base on Iraqi soil. Iran said its attack was revenge for the Israeli assassination of one of its commanders in Syria.
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Al Sudani, in an interview in Davos on Tuesday, said the attack was “a clear act of aggression.”
Al Sudani’s comment suggests tensions are on the rise throughout the region, as Israel’s war against Hamas passes the 100-day mark.
