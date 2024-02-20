(Ozempic May Force Junk Food Makers to Rewrite Their Game Plans)

Nearly one in four respondents in the survey said they have already made changes to their investment decisions because of the popular medications, while just 15% said new obesity-treatment news won’t move markets going forward. For the large swath of respondents who do see major developments ahead, most expect the next big breakthrough will be a pill or other more convenient option that helps people shed pounds without the drawbacks of a weekly injection. Novo has already developed an oral version, but it requires large amounts of the active ingredient semaglutide, also used in the injectable versions. The drugmaker has said it needs to figure out how best to manage supply.