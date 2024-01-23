‘Oppenheimer’ Garners 13 Nominations To Lead Oscars Race
Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer is leading the Academy Awards race with 13 nominations, according to a statement from the Oscars body on Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- Christopher Nolan’s , a film about the inventor of the atomic bomb, captured 13 Academy Award nominations including best picture and best director, to lead this year’s race for the Oscars.
earned the second-highest number of nominations with 11, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences said Tuesday. got 10, while got eight. The Oscars ceremony will be held on March 10 in Los Angeles and hosted by ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel.
Nolan’s film about J. Robert Oppenheimer received critical acclaim and has generated more than $950 million at the box office. The Universal Pictures release will compete for best picture against films such as Martin Scorsese’s from Apple Inc., Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.’s and , from Walt Disney Co.’s Searchlight division.
A best picture or directing win for Nolan would be his first in either of those categories after five earlier Oscar nominations.
Nominated films can see a significant bump in ticket sales in theaters, according to historical data from Comscore Inc. Universal, a unit of Comcast Corp., rereleased in theaters this month. The film comes to its Peacock streaming service on Feb. 16, the longest ever delay between a movie’s release in theaters and its debut on the company’s online platform.
was crowned best dramatic film and won a total of five trophies at the Golden Globe Awards, the most of any picture. the highest-grossing movie in theaters last year — lost out in some of the most prestigious categories, winning only for best song and for box-office achievement, a new category designed to recognize popular films.
Nolan’s film collected eight wins at the Critics Choice Awards, including best picture, topping ’s six.
also leads for best picture among pundits on Gold Derby, which aggregates predictions. There’s a closer race in the best actress category, where Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone are competing for their performances in and , respectively.
