One Indian Crew Sustained 'Minor Injury' During Collision With Bridge In Baltimore: Shipping Company

Synergy and Grace Ocean noted that “unfortunately”, the incident also impacted those who were on the bridge at the time.

“As per the United States Coast Guard, the search and rescue operation has been called off for the night. Six people are presumed dead. We extend our deepest sympathies to everyone affected and their families. Our thoughts are with them as we coordinate closely with the authorities to manage the incident’s aftermath, including environmental impact assessments.” The company’s Emergency Response Team has been dispatched and is presently at Baltimore to support the ongoing efforts to ensure crew safety, maintain vessel integrity and facilitate the swift and safe reopening of the waterway, it said.