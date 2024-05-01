NYC Police Break Up Columbia Protest And Clashes Erupt At UCLA
New York City police officers were deployed to Columbia University late Tuesday evening and entered a building where pro-Palestinian demonstrators have barricaded themselves.
(Bloomberg) -- Dozens of New York City police officers surged onto Columbia University’s campus late Tuesday to clear out pro-Palestinian demonstrators who had barricaded themselves in a building, while violent clashes broke out at a separate protest at UCLA in Los Angeles.
Live television broadcasts showed police entering Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, the latest focal point of the protest, which had been occupied by demonstrators early Tuesday. More than 100 people were arrested, mostly at Columbia, and also in a separate operation at City College of New York, CNN reported, citing an unnamed law enforcement official.
Columbia President Minouche Shafik said she asked police to clear all protest encampments and maintain a campus presence through at least May 17. At around 11:40 p.m. Columbia personnel took down tents and removed supplies from the main encampment, the Columbia Daily Spectator reported.
The police action capped two weeks of rising tensions at Columbia, punctuated by more than 100 arrests on April 18 and subsequent protests that culminated with the takeover of Hamilton Hall. The activists have condemned the Israeli military campaign in Gaza that the Hamas-run health ministry says has left more than 34,000 people dead, and are demanding the university divest from companies that are supplying weapons to Israel.
In Los Angeles, police responded to a request for help at the UCLA campus, according to an emailed statement from Deputy Mayor of Communications Zach Seid.
Clashes broke out early Wednesday at a pro-Palestinian encampment after the university declared it unlawful, according to the Los Angeles Times. The newspaper said that a group of counter-demonstrators tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the protest area, and later pro-Palestinian protesters used pepper spray to defend themselves.
“The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable,” Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said in a post on X. “LAPD has arrived on campus.”
Protests have spread to colleges around the country, sparking recriminations and drawing in everyone from students to faculty and donors to politicians. Universities are struggling to handle the increasingly confrontational pro-Palestinian protests amid accusations that they’re not responding strongly enough to antisemitism on campuses.
Columbia said in a statement late Tuesday that the New York Police Department was brought in shortly after 9 p.m. to restore order and ensure the safety of the campus community.
“After the university learned overnight that Hamilton Hall had been occupied, vandalized, and blockaded, we were left with no choice,” said a spokesman for the school. “Columbia public safety personnel were forced out of the building, and a member of our facilities team was threatened. We will not risk the safety of our community or the potential for further escalation.”
In a letter to Michael Gerber, NYPD deputy commissioner for legal matters, Shafik asked the police to clear all individuals not just from Hamilton Hall but also from campus encampments.
She also requested a police presence on campus through at least May 17 to “maintain order and ensure encampments are not reestablished.” The university’s commencement is scheduled for May 15.
In the letter, Shafik said that decision to call on the police was made with the support of the university’s trustees after determining “that the building occupation, the encampments, and related disruptions pose a clear and present danger to persons, property, and the substantial functioning of the university.”
Farther uptown, police made arrests outside City College of New York, dispersing protesters and erecting steel barricades in the area.
Shortly before the clashes, Mayor Eric Adams condemned the protesters’ actions in comments to the media alongside Rebecca Weiner, the NYPD’s deputy commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism. He raised alarm over the influence of “professional outside agitators” on the student-led demonstrations and warned students to leave.
“We cannot and will not allow what should be a peaceful gathering to turn into a violent spectacle that serves no purpose,” Adams said. “We cannot wait till this situation becomes even more serious. This must end now.”
Hours before the police action, Columbia officials threatened expulsion for any student who refused to leave the occupied building. The campus has been placed under a partial lockdown, allowing access to only essential staff and some students.
“If you are a parent or guardian of a student, please call your child and urge them to leave the area before the situation escalates in any way,” Adams told reporters.
--With assistance from Dayana Mustak, Emily Cadman and Sarah McGregor.
(Updates with more than 100 arrested starting in 2nd paragraph)
