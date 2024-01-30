North Korea Fires More Cruise Missiles, Adding To Its Barrage
North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward waters off its west coast, South Korea’s military said, adding to this week’s barrage of launches for weapons Pyongyang said are designed to enhance its nuclear-strike capabilities.
The launch took place at about 7 a.m. Tuesday and further details were not immediately available.
Over the weekend, Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of what North Korea billed as as newly developed cruise missiles for use in submarines. The missiles are designed to help the country’s navy deliver an atomic attack, the official Korean Central News Agency said.
Although North Korea is barred by UN Security Council resolutions from testing ballistic missiles, it faces no such prohibitions on cruise missiles.
Ballistic missiles fly in an arced trajectory at supersonic speeds and are unpowered on descent. Cruise missiles travel at typically subsonic speeds and can fly at low altitudes. They are maneuverable, making them harder to detect and intercept.
