Non-Essential Staffers At Indian High Commission In Dhaka Return To India

Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and their family members returned to India on Wednesday on a voluntary basis through commercial flights, official sources said.

However, all Indian diplomats at the mission are operating from the Bangladesh capital and the Indian High Commission remains functional, they said.

The non-essential staffers returned home as various parts of Bangladesh continued to report clashes.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from the post on Monday and landed at the Hindon air base near Delhi following unprecedented anti-government protests.

It is learnt that non-essential staffers at other Indian missions in Bangladesh are also likely to return to India.

In addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India has Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin dissolved Parliament on Tuesday and appointed Nobel laureate Mohammad Yunus as the head of an interim government.

The decision was made in a meeting President Shahabuddin had with chiefs of the three services and a 13-member delegation of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement at Bangabhaban (presidential palace), President's Press Secretary Md. Joynal Abedin said late Tuesday night.

The other members of the interim government will be finalised after consultations with various political parties, the president's press secretary said.