Musk’s SpaceX Set To Launch Massive Rocket After Past Explosions

The closely held aerospace company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., doesn’t typically view in-flight failures during a rocket’s development as major setbacks, but rather learning moments that help develop its vehicles further. Regardless of the outcome of the latest mission, SpaceX still has a long way to go until people can take trips to Mars. Those items include figuring out life support systems, how to refuel Starship in orbit and how to land the spacecraft in one piece.