Musk’s SpaceX Set To Launch Massive Rocket After Past Explosions
(Bloomberg) -- SpaceX is poised to launch its colossal Starship rocket on its third major test flight, aiming to travel farther and nearly reach orbit after the first two tests ended prematurely in explosions.
The spacecraft, stacked atop its Super Heavy booster, is scheduled to lift off as early as 7 a.m. local time from SpaceX’s Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas. The mission comes after Elon Musk’s company secured approval Wednesday from the Federal Aviation Administration to perform the third test flight.
Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever developed, taller than the Saturn V that sent Neil Armstrong to the moon. If it completes its mission, Musk will be a small step closer to his goal of taking humans eventually to Mars. The company already has a contract with NASA to carry people on Starship to the moon.
Once fully operational, Starship will also be able to carry massive amounts of cargo, as well as launch the company’s much larger Starlink internet satellites.
Each of the prior launches — the first in April 2023 and second in November — ended with Starship blowing up, leading to FAA investigations examining the rocket’s systems in order to protect public safety and lessen environmental impacts. The most recent flight lasted about eight minutes — just long enough to reach space but not reach orbital speeds. That was about twice as long as the first attempt, which significantly damaged the launchpad.
The closely held aerospace company, formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp., doesn’t typically view in-flight failures during a rocket’s development as major setbacks, but rather learning moments that help develop its vehicles further. Regardless of the outcome of the latest mission, SpaceX still has a long way to go until people can take trips to Mars. Those items include figuring out life support systems, how to refuel Starship in orbit and how to land the spacecraft in one piece.
With the third flight, SpaceX is trying to perform a number of secondary objectives in space, such as opening the cargo bay door and reigniting Starship’s Raptor engines.
SpaceX plans to livestream the launch on Musk’s social-media platform, X, and the company’s website starting roughly 30 minutes before liftoff.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.