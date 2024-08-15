Musk’s Free Speech Mantra Collides With Crackdowns On Hate Speech And Disinformation

This was perhaps most notable during Donald Trump’s first term, when the then-US president pushed the boundaries of Twitter decorum and forced the company’s hand when it came to rules around speech. After Trump posted falsehoods about mail-in ballots ahead of the 2020 election, Twitter began labeling his posts with links to more information, but did not take them down. He was ultimately banned following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, but after buying the company, Musk restored Trump’s account.