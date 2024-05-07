Met Gala 2024: Could This Be The Moment Indian Fashion Has Been Waiting For?

European fashion houses and several international designers have dominated the Met Gala carpet. While these fashion houses are well-established and have been around for decades, the Indian fashion scene is still at a nascent stage and its exposure has been limited to the silver screen.

Even though Indian fashion has witnessed international recognition recently through red carpets, fashion shows, and celebrity appearances, it's yet to leave an impact that becomes a game changer for the country’s fashion scene.

Apart from showcasing the intricacy of our designs, the marketing and social media presence also plays a vital role. This combination also needs support from policies that will sustain and build our textile and artisanal expertise.

With this year’s ‘Garden Of Time’ dress code, it's safe to say that Indian designers have arrived at a stage where they can bloom for fashion followers across the globe.