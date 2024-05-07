Met Gala 2024: Could This Be The Moment Indian Fashion Has Been Waiting For?
Indian fashion designers and celebrities dazzled on the Met Gala red carpet this year. What's in store for the Indian fashion scene?
The first Monday in May is reserved for fashion’s biggest night out—The Met Gala. This year the Metropolitan Museum Of Art was decked up to showcase the theme, 'Sleeping Beauties-Reawakening Fashion'. The theme is a nod to JG Ballard’s story, 'The Garden Of Time'—about a count delaying the wrath of an angry crowd with the help of the time flowers in his garden. This dystopian story inspired designers to add a floral touch to their silhouettes and for several archival pieces from luxury brands to step out on the red carpet.
Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt on the Met Gala red carpet in 2024. (Source: Sabyasachi/ Instagram)
Indian designers showcased their prowess at the event, with Sabyasachi Mukherjee even taking centrestage by becoming the first designer to walk the coveted red carpet. Apart from being an invitee, Mukherjee dressed Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt for the night.
Entrepreneur and philanthropist Sudha Reddy dazzled in an ivory gown by Tarun Tahiliani. Natasha Poonawalla, who is no stranger to the fashion space, walked the carpet wearing a custom look from Mason Margiela’s Artisanal Collection, designed by John Galliano. Actor and producer Mindy Kaling chose to follow the theme in a beige gown by Gaurav Gupta.
All of these celebrities and their design minds added a distinct Indian touch to the night. A touch that has been missing from fashion’s biggest night since its inception in 1948. Sure, hints of Indian artistry and history have featured through the use of accessories or Naomi Campbell’s 2023 Met Gala look when she chose to wear an archival Chanel sari gown. But this year’s Met Gala was a year for Indian designers to dazzle millions with intricate zari, nakashi and miniature painting that form an integral part of our cultural heritage.
Sudha Reddy heading to The Met Gala in New York. (Source: Sudha Reddy/Instagram)
European fashion houses and several international designers have dominated the Met Gala carpet. While these fashion houses are well-established and have been around for decades, the Indian fashion scene is still at a nascent stage and its exposure has been limited to the silver screen.
Even though Indian fashion has witnessed international recognition recently through red carpets, fashion shows, and celebrity appearances, it's yet to leave an impact that becomes a game changer for the country’s fashion scene.
Apart from showcasing the intricacy of our designs, the marketing and social media presence also plays a vital role. This combination also needs support from policies that will sustain and build our textile and artisanal expertise.
With this year’s ‘Garden Of Time’ dress code, it's safe to say that Indian designers have arrived at a stage where they can bloom for fashion followers across the globe.