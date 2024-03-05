Maldives President Says No Indian Troops To Remain On His Island, Not Even In Civilian Clothing

Further highlighting that securing true independence is a concept he regards with utmost priority, the President remarked that the State is exerting efforts with due importance “to regain the southern maritime area deprived of the country in addition to expelling Indian troops from the Maldives.” “I am confident we can achieve this. The delay in concluding this task is due to the adverse procedures practiced during the implementation. It was done without even taking the matter to the parliament ... in violation of the Constitution as well,” the portal quoted the President as saying.