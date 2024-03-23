Kate Middleton Says She’s Being Treated For Cancer
(Bloomberg) -- Princess Catherine is being treated for cancer, she said in a video statement, shedding light on a royal health crisis that has been the subject of intense media speculation in Britain and beyond.
Kate, the Princess of Wales and wife to the heir to the British throne, Prince William, said Friday that her scheduled abdominal surgery in January uncovered the presence of cancer. She has subsequently been undergoing chemotherapy, which she described as “preventative.”
“I am now in the early stages of that treatment,” said Catherine, 42. “This of course came as a huge shock and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.”
It’s the latest health setback for the British royal family, whose longevity was symbolized by Queen Elizabeth’s 70-year reign. The announcement comes six weeks after the royal family disclosed that King Charles III was also receiving treatment for an unspecified cancer and 18 months since the queen’s death.
Kensington Palace first announced on Jan. 17 that the Princess had been admitted to the hospital for “planned abdominal surgery” and wouldn’t return to public duties until “after Easter,” which in the UK will be observed on March 31 this year. At the time, the BBC reported that her condition was “not cancer-related.”
Social media speculation about the princess’ health was amplified after Prince William failed to attend a Feb. 27 memorial service for his godfather, King Constantine of Greece. He was due to give a reading, but he withdrew less than an hour before the event.
The palace subsequently released a photo of Catherine and her three children on Mother’s Day, accompanied by a written message from the princess. The photo was then recalled by five international photo agencies because of concerns it had been “manipulated.” The Princess later apologized for the “confusion,” indicating that she had edited the photo.
On Friday, she requested “time, space and privacy” while she undergoes treatment.
“It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment,” Catherine said. “But most importantly it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be OK.”
