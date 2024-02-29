Justice Department Looking Into Boeing Door Plug Blowout

Boeing faced a single criminal count for misleading US regulators who certified the Max’s design. The settlement focused narrowly on the actions of two former Boeing employees involved in drafting pilot manuals. One of them, Mark Forkner, was charged with lying to the FAA about whether modifications on the 737 Max would require airline customers to give their pilots additional training. Following a three-day trial, during which the defense claimed their client was being scapegoated by Boeing, Forkner was acquitted.