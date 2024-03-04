JetBlue Abandons Troubled $3.8 Billion Deal For Spirit Air

Conditions have changed drastically since the JetBlue takeover deal was forged in July 2022. Both carriers are grappling with a weakened domestic market, where too much capacity is holding down fares and costs are increasing. Both also are struggling with manufacturing problems at engine maker Pratt & Whitney that have forced the long-term grounding of some of their planes. The market value for Spirit, hit particularly hard by the engine issue, has fallen to around $630 million from $2 billion in the third quarter of 2022.