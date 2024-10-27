Japan Set for Closest Vote in Years as LDP Vies to Stay in Power

At the heart of voter discontent with the ruling party are revelations from last year that LDP lawmakers were lining their pockets by concealing income generated at fund-raising events. While dozens of LDP politicians were punished by the LDP and many powerful groups within the party disbanded, opinion polls indicate that many voters feel the response has been insufficient.

Amplifying angst among voters is the strongest inflation in decades, a factor that has squeezed household spending power despite an uptick in wage growth.

A bruising at the ballot box would likely make it harder for Ishiba to push ahead with his policy goals, including ramping up funding for regional growth and raising taxes to pay for increased defense spending. A setback could force Ishiba to take more populist steps, such as extra welfare spending or even tax cuts.

Ishiba has already pledged to make the next economic stimulus package bigger than last year’s, which was funded by a 13 trillion yen ($86 billion) extra budget requiring an issuance of more government debt.

The yen and Japanese stocks could come under pressure from the emergence of a more fragile LDP-led government after the election, strategists say while party opponents of Bank of Japan rate hikes may be emboldened to speak out.

“If Ishiba is weakened, it could be significant given that there are some strong views inside the LDP on BOJ policy, such as those of Sanae Takaichi,” said Jeff Young, the founder of New York-based consultancy DeepMacro, who worked as an economist for Japan at Salomon Brothers during the 1990s.

Takaichi narrowly lost to Ishiba in a party leadership election last month after campaigning on a platform of fiscal and monetary stimulus. During the campaign she said it was “dumb” for the BOJ to be raising interest rates.