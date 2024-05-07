Israel Raid Closes Rafah Border Crossing In Gaza, Hamas Says
The Israeli army has “stopped the movement of people and aid completely,” the Hamas-run crossing authority said in a statement.
(Bloomberg) -- Israeli troops entered the Rafah border-crossing area in Gaza on Tuesday morning, preventing aid trucks going in from Egypt, according to Hamas and Arab media.
It’s the first time Israel’s army has entered the crossing since its war with Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US — began in October. The border is the main entry point for aid into Gaza.
Alarabiya TV said Israeli soldiers raised their flag in Rafah. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.
The movement of troops to the area came a day after Israel told residents in parts of eastern Rafah to leave immediately ahead of a possible attack on the city.
Cease-fire talks between the two sides continue to drag. Hamas said on Monday night it had accepted a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar. Israel rejected it, saying it contained demands the Jewish state cannot accept.
