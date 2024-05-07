NDTV ProfitWorldIsrael Raid Closes Rafah Border Crossing In Gaza, Hamas Says
ADVERTISEMENT

Israel Raid Closes Rafah Border Crossing In Gaza, Hamas Says

The Israeli army has “stopped the movement of people and aid completely,” the Hamas-run crossing authority said in a statement.

07 May 2024, 11:29 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>People pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt from southern Gaza, on Nov. 1. (Photographer: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)</p></div>
People pass through the Rafah border crossing into Egypt from southern Gaza, on Nov. 1. (Photographer: Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Israeli troops entered the Rafah border-crossing area in Gaza on Tuesday morning, preventing aid trucks going in from Egypt, according to Hamas and Arab media. 

The Israeli army has “stopped the movement of people and aid completely,” the Hamas-run crossing authority said in a statement.

It’s the first time Israel’s army has entered the crossing since its war with Hamas — designated a terrorist organization by the US — began in October. The border is the main entry point for aid into Gaza.

Alarabiya TV said Israeli soldiers raised their flag in Rafah. There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

The movement of troops to the area came a day after Israel told residents in parts of eastern Rafah to leave immediately ahead of a possible attack on the city.

Cease-fire talks between the two sides continue to drag. Hamas said on Monday night it had accepted a proposal from mediators Egypt and Qatar. Israel rejected it, saying it contained demands the Jewish state cannot accept.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT