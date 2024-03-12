Tension Between Israel And U.S. Is Rising With Gaza Death Toll

The public back-and-forth was a dramatic departure from Biden’s public embrace of Israel after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks, the deadliest in the country’s history. The US president worked closely with Netanyahu to deliver sweeping military and diplomatic support. But with more than 30,000 dead, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry, and Israel planning an assault on Rafah, the last major city in the enclave where residents are sheltering, tensions between the Israeli leader and his most important ally over the civilian death toll have become impossible to conceal.