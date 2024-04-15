Iran-Israel Conflict: Jaishankar Raises Concerns In Conversation With Israeli Minister Katz

"We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region," the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy," it said.

The MEA said India is closely monitoring the evolving situation in West Asia.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community," the MEA said in a statement.

"It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," it added.

Jaishankar also spoke to his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

Following Iran's attack, the Israeli military said it and its allies have intercepted the majority of more than 300 drones and missiles fired by Iran.

The U.S. President Joe Biden said the American military helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles launched by Iran.