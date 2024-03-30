Indian-Origin Teen First To Get U.K.’s Life-Changing Cancer Treatment

An Indian-origin teenager diagnosed with cancer, Yuvan Thakkar, says he can now enjoy his favourite things owning to a fund set up by the U.K.'s state-funded National Health Services to make breakthrough therapies available to thousands of patients.

According to NHS England, 16-year-old Thakkar from Watford near London was the first child in the U.K. to benefit from a pioneering CAR T therapy called tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah) thanks to its Cancer Drugs Fund.