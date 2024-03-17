Indian Commandos Rescue Crew From Hijacked Ship In Arabian Sea

NDTV ProfitWorldIndian Commandos Rescue Crew From Hijacked Ship In Arabian Sea
At least a dozen Indian warships now patrol the vast waters of the Arabian Sea.

17 Mar 2024, 06:14 PM IST
People on board the ex-MV Ruen on March 16.

(Bloomberg) -- The Indian Navy rescued 17 hostages from a hijacked ship on Saturday after a two-day, anti-piracy operation in the Arabian Sea.

All 35 pirates on board the Malta-flagged merchant ship Ruen were “successfully cornered and coerced to surrender,” Indian Navy spokesperson Vivek Madhwal said in a statement. The cargo vessel was hijacked in December off the coast of Somalia.

Marine commandos were air dropped from a US-made special operations capable aircraft, he said. Two Indian capital warships, drones and US-made long-range surveillance aircraft were part of the operation.

At least a dozen Indian warships now patrol the vast waters of the Arabian Sea, making it the biggest peacetime deployment in the region by the South Asian nation. 

Read more: India Expects Piracy Attacks to Rise, Stretching Navy Resources

