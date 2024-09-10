India, UAE Sign MoU For Nuclear Plant Operations In Gulf Nation

India and the UAE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a framework for providing services related to the operation and maintenance of nuclear plants in the UAE.

The agreement was formalised by Bhuwan Chandra Pathak, Chairman and Managing Director of Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd., and Mohamed Al Hammadi, Managing Director and CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corp.

The MoU was signed during the visit of Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to India. During this visit, the Crown Prince also engaged in discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The MoU provides a general framework for the possible collaboration between the NPCIL & ENEC in the relevant fields, which inter alia include developing supply chains, sharing experience and providing services for Operation & Maintenance of Nuclear Energy Plants, providing nuclear consulting services, human resources development & training, research and development etc," a statement by the NPCIL said.

The NPCIL is a Public Sector Enterprise of the Department of Atomic Energy and operates all civil nuclear power plants in the country.

The ENEC is wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Development Holding Company PJSC, which in turn is wholly owned by the government of the UAE.

"The signing of this MoU marks a significant step in the growing cooperation between India and the UAE in peaceful uses of nuclear energy," the NPCIL statement said on Tuesday.

(With text inputs from PTI.)