Prime Minister Modi Talks To Saudi Crown Prince After Oil Vessel Attack

27 Dec 2023, 01:41 PM IST
Narendra Modi, India's prime minister, during a high-level segment on day two of the COP28 climate conference at Expo City in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. More than 70,000 politicians, diplomats, campaigners, financiers and business leaders will fly to Dubai to talk about arresting the world’s slide toward environmental catastrophe. Photographer: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the situation in the Middle East, including recent attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

“We exchanged views on the West Asia situation and shared concerns regarding terrorism, violence and the loss of civilian lives,” Modi said in a post on X. He also “reiterated India’s long-standing and principled position on the Israel-Palestine issue and called for continued humanitarian aid for the affected population,” according to an India readout of the conversation.

The call between the two leaders comes days after a cargo vessel, the MV Chem Pluto, was hit by an alleged drone strike near India’s west coast. In response, India deployed three warships to the Arabian Sea, according to a government statement.

India is investigating the attack on the vessel, which the US military has blamed on Iran. The US has also been consulting with its allies about potential military action against Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels in response to their increasingly brazen attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that the perpetrators of the attack on the vessel will “soon be brought to justice.”

“India plays the role of a Net Security Provider in the entire Indian Ocean Region. We will ensure that maritime trade in this region touches greater heights,” said Singh. “For this, together with our friendly countries, we will keep the sea lanes secure.”

India, the world’s third largest oil importer, gets the bulk of its supplies from the Middle East. Saudi Arabia and Iraq are among its top suppliers of crude oil.

