Imran Khan, Ex-Pakistan Minister Get 10 Years Imprisonment In Cipher Case

Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf confirmed the development by saying that it was a “sham case with no access to media or public.”

“Legal team will challenge the decision in a higher court and hopefully will get this sentence suspended, given the poor proceedings of a case when Islamabad High Court had clearly annulled proceedings twice, ordered access to media and public but on the contrary, access of legal team was denied, and decision reached in a haste,” the party said in WhatsApp message.