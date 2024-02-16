Hezbollah Vows to Escalate Israel Fight After Civilian Attacks
(Bloomberg) -- The leader of Hezbollah, the Iran-backed militant group, said it would escalate its fight against Israel following a worsening spate of attacks between the two sides this week.
Hassan Nasrallah said the militia, based in Lebanon, would retaliate against Israel targeting its positions and killing civilians in recent days. Hezbollah would hit “not just army sites,” he said in a speech on Friday.
“The enemy will pay the price of spilling the blood of our people with blood,” he said.
A missile barrage on northern Israeli town and an army base killed one soldier on Wednesday. That prompted Israel’s military to launch airstrikes on several southern Lebanese villages, killing eight people and a Hezbollah commander.
While Hezbollah didn’t claim the attack on the Israeli town, called Safed, it came from areas controlled by the group.
Safed, is about 15 kilometers (9 miles) from Israel’s northern border with Lebanon, far deeper into the country than other places targeted by Hezbollah since an uptick in violence when the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7.
