Hezbollah Fires Missile Barrage At Israel After Deadly Strike

Tensions have soared in recent weeks after Israel blamed Hezbollah for an attack that killed 12 teenagers at a football field in the Golan Heights. Israel retaliated by striking and killing a senior commander of the Iran-backed militant group in Lebanon’s capital of Beirut. Hezbollah — designated a terrorist organization by the US — said the death of the commander, Fuad Shukr, crossed a red line and it threatened to respond fiercely.