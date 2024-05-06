Hamas Says It Accepts Proposal for Gaza Cease-Fire With Israel
Palestinian militant group Hamas said it had agreed to a cease-fire proposal put forward by Qatar and Egypt to halt fighting with Israel in Gaza.
But there was no immediate official comment from Israel, which would be essential for any agreement to hold. Israel’s Channel 12 said Israel was studying the proposal.
The head of the Hamas political office Ismail Haniyeh informed Qatar’s prime minister and Egypt’s head of intelligence of the acceptance, according to a statement by Hamas posted on Telegram. It did not provide further details on the terms of a potential deal.
Hamas and Israel have been negotiating indirectly via Qatar, Egypt and the US on an agreement that would see the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinians detained in Israeli jails. It would also include a pause in fighting.
If a deal is agreed, it would bring about a pause in fighting between the two sides for the first time since a similar accord in late November. The impasse could allow talks to begin regarding a permanent truce, while allowing much-needed aid to be delivered to Gaza’s war-ravaged population. Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the US and EU.
