From Skydiving To Wine Tasting, New York Readies For The Eclipse

There’s no party like a NASA party — well, at least not one celebrating a solar eclipse. The US space agency will be taking over Niagara Falls State Park — “See you on the dark side of the moon,” the park’s website says in a reference to Pink Floyd — through Monday. It will offer a range of stellar-related activities, including programming led by astronauts and scientists, space-themed music performances as well as planetarium shows. Attendees will also be perfectly situated to watch a fireworks display hosted by the Rochester-based grocery chain Wegmans at 8:30 p.m.