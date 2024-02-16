Fresh Crackdown Launched Against Imran Khan's Party Leaders In Pakistan

"Let the world know that according to original, signed, legally binding Form 45s, Imran Khan’s PTI has won 180 seats in the National Assembly while Nawaz Sharif’s PMLN won only 17 seats," the PTI said and added half of PTI’s won seats were stolen by the illegitimate regime in the late hours of the night of February 8 and following days, "through unprecedented, massive and brazen rigging, in an attempt to cut down PTI’s two-thirds majority."

It further said neither PTI nor the people of Pakistan will accept this daylight robbery of their mandate. "Make no mistake, the will of the people will reign supreme," Khan's party said.