First-Ever India Pavilion Inaugurated At Game Developers Conference In San Francisco

India's gaming market is estimated to grow from $3.1 billion in 2023 to $6 billion in 2028. There were 881 million internet users in India in 2023 and the number is estimated to grow to 1.2 billion in 2028. Accordingly, the number of online gamers is expected to increase from 568 million in 2023 to 893 million in 2028, the report said.