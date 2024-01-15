King Frederik X Takes Danish Throne As Mother Abdicates

About two-thirds of the Nordic nation’s 6 million people have never lived under another monarch, so the succession marks a major shift as they welcome a head of state who couldn’t be any more different to his mother: Frederik is passionate about sports, physical activity and rock music, while Margrethe is interested in archeology, painting and classical music. He’s perceived as informal, down to earth and approachable and she’s seen as intellectual, articulate and cultured.