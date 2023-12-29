Nikki Haley Says ‘Of Course’ Civil War Was About Slavery Amid Backlash

“I think the cause of the Civil War was basically how government was going to run, the freedoms and what people could and couldn’t do,” Haley responded. “It always comes down to the role of government. We need to have capitalism, we need to have economic freedom. We need to make sure that we do all things so that individuals have the liberties so that they can have freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to do or be anything they want to be without government getting in the way.”