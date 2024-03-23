Demand To Re-Open Bhagat Singh’s Case To Give Him Justice In Pakistan

Observing the 93rd death anniversary of independence war heroes— Bhagat Singh, Raj Guru and Sukh Dev—in Pakistan's Lahore on Saturday, their supporters and followers demanded to reopen the case to ensure justice to them, like it was done in the case of former prime minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto.

British rulers on March 23, 1931, hanged Bhagat Singh along with Raj Guru and Sukh Dev at Shadman Chowk in the city, after trying them under the charge of hatching a conspiracy against the regime.