Climate Leaders To Set Priorities For COP29 At Copenhagen Ministerial

'A good goal will foster confidence that finance will flow to drive their fossil-free development and give them the confidence to raise the ambition of their next generation climate transition commitments by 2025. The Copenhagen Ministerial is the start of political talks on the goal this year. It must be a chance to bring common understanding around this divisive but decisive issue.'

At COP 28 last December, governments agreed to transition away from burning fossil fuels, the largest contributors to climate change, accounting for more than 75 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90 per cent of all carbon dioxide emissions.