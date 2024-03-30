Hungry Wolves Threaten Europe’s Climate Agenda

Alonso Álvarez de Toledo y Urquijo opens the white wooden doors of his country palace on 270 hectares (670 acres) with the courtly gesture of someone who enjoys protocol. The 12th Marquess of Valdueza, now 84, used to lead the transhumance of his distinctive Avileña black cows on horseback, and he’s eager to show off souvenirs of his family’s long legacy of farming and hunting. The stone walls of his giant sitting room are lined with hundreds of hunting trophies: the stuffed heads of three lynx, two wolves and a deer leg. All were killed by his grandfather back when that was encouraged by the government. He proudly points to oil paintings of his ancestors, a Spanish noble dynasty going back more than five centuries.