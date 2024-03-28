Chinese Military Slams U.S. For Recognising Arunachal Pradesh As Part Of India

He was reacting to the U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel's statement on March 9 stating that "the United States recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory and we strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control."

Wu also reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China’s territory.