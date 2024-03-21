China Says It “Firmly Opposes” U.S. Recognition Of Arunachal Pradesh As Part Of Indian Territory

China’s strong reaction came hours after U.S. State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel’s remarks that the United States “recognises Arunachal Pradesh as Indian territory.”

Patel also said, “We (the US) strongly oppose any unilateral attempts to advance territorial claims by incursions or encroachments, military or civilian, across the Line of Actual Control.”

“China strongly deplores and firmly opposes this,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told a media briefing while replying to a question posed by the official Chinese media.