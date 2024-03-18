Cherry Blossoms Are Blooming Early From Tokyo To Washington

Yet earlier blooming isn’t a given as winter temperatures rise. Cherry trees need exposure to a “sufficient chill” to get them to wake up when spring warmth arrives, Crimmins said. “If we start to experience warmer winters, it is possible that the trees will not achieve their necessary chill. When this happens, we tend to see delayed flowering, reduced flower and fruit production, and generally ‘confused’ trees,” she said in an email. Although not a risk this year, it could be in the future.