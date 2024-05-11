Carbon Dioxide Just Took An Ominous, Record-Breaking Jump

Multiple factors have contributed to the record rise. El Niño, the naturally occurring climate pattern that warms the eastern tropical Pacific, has been ongoing since last year. The change in ocean temperatures influences weather around the world, leading to drought in many parts of the tropics. The drought and heat that come with an El Niño event means that plants grow less, taking up less CO2 as a result. Increased wildfire activity also releases more CO2 into the atmosphere.