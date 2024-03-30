Britain Looks To Peaky Blinders To Revive Industrial Wasteland

The project to build the rail line, known as HS2, has brought new opportunities and is expected to create almost 31,000 jobs in the West Midlands over the next decade. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak controversially scrapped the northern legs of HS2 last autumn, following years of steep increases to the overall budget. The move triggered anger from politicians in the north of England, but the Midlands is still set to benefit from the truncated line. Once operational, the depot in East Birmingham will employ 550 people.