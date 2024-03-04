BP Prepares To Drill In Brazil Where Other Majors Have Failed To Find Oil

The pre-salt holds the country’s most productive fields, but exploration efforts have fallen flat in recent years. Majors including Shell and Exxon Mobil Corp. have spent billions to acquire concessions and carry out exploration campaigns at pre-salt blocks without announcing significant discoveries, and have even returned some of the blocks to Brazil’s oil regulator, known as ANP. Brazil’s oil production is expected to start declining in the 2030s unless new deposits are discovered.