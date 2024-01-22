Bitcoin Slips Back Toward $40,000 As ETF Hype Simmers

“We are seeing weakness across all digital assets, as new ETF inflows have so far failed to offset profit-taking by speculative traders on positions put on prior to the announcement,” said Caroline Mauron, chef executive of digital-asset derivatives liquidity provider Orbit Markets. “While $40,000 might be an important psychological level, we don’t expect a break through to trigger a cascade of liquidation here, and see the next support level around $38,000.”