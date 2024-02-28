Biden, Trump Win In Michigan, Edging Closer To 2024 Rematch

Trump has swept the primary and caucus contests so far and on Saturday delivered a humiliating loss to Haley in her own home state of South Carolina, advancing his path to the nomination. Yet the votes for Haley, in Michigan and other states, suggest a sizable portion of the Republican electorate takes a dim view of the party’s third nomination of Trump. Michigan’s Republican Party is scheduled to hold a caucus on March 2 that will award the lion’s share of delegates.