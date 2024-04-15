Joe Biden Likely To Tap Oil Reserve For Summer Demand, Macquarie Says

Several factors stand to affect demand and tightening oil supplies as drivers prepare to get behind the wheel this summer. High mortgage rates are keeping would-be homebuyers off the market during what’s typically the busiest season for purchases, suggesting Americans will spend more in entertainment and travel, Dwivedi said. Oil demand is expected to rise while fuelmaking may fall short of expectations as years of delayed maintenance by refiners could lead to breakdowns. And Texas is warning consumers about a possible power emergency this week amid high temperatures, bringing back memories of last year’s record temperatures that forced refineries to curtail fuel production for fear of overheating.