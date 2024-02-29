Biden Amasses Cash Stockpile As Trump Bleeds Money In 2024 Fight

Money could be a difference-maker in the 2024 election where margins are expected to be incredibly tight. Spending this cycle is on track to surpass the $14.4 billion record set in 2020, according to OpenSecrets. In 2020, Biden was the first candidate in US history to raise more than $1 billion, compared to the $774 million Trump raised. Trump faced a cash crunch in the final weeks leading up to the election that year, forcing him to slash planned ad spending in key states.