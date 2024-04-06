Biden Raises $90 Million, Topping Trump and Boosting War Chest

Trump, who only began fundraising with the Republican National Committee in mid-March, brought in $65.6 million, but is poised to raise more. An event in Palm Beach hosted by billionaire John Paulson on Saturday is expected to generate $43 million for Trump from contributors writing six-figure checks. Until he secured the nomination and began raising money for the RNC and state parties, Trump could accept just $3,300 from individuals for his campaign. He can now take in $814,600 per donor.