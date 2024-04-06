AMLO Says Former Ecuador VP Glas Taken From Embassy in Quito

NDTV ProfitWorldAMLO Says Former Ecuador VP Glas Taken From Embassy in Quito
Ecuador police broke into Mexico’s embassy in the capital Quito where former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas had been sheltering and detained him, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

06 Apr 2024, 12:13 PM IST
Soldiers patrol in front of the entrance of the Mexican embassy in Ecuador in Quito on April 5.
(Bloomberg) -- Ecuadorian police broke into Mexico’s embassy in the capital Quito where former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas had been sheltering and detained him, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

Mexico plans to suspend diplomatic relations with Ecuador, the president said in a post on X.

The raid occurred hours after Mexico granted political asylum to Glas, who had been in the embassy since December due to an arrest warrant against him from Ecuadorian authorities. Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry also said on Friday that it rejected the increased presence of Ecuadorian police agents outside its embassy and asked for its sovereignty to be respected.

Glas fled to the embassy after chat messages published by Ecuador’s Prosecutor General’s office suggested that a drug trafficker bribed a judge to obtain his early release while serving a conviction for graft.

