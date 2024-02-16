Alexey Navalny, Jailed Activist Who Defied Putin, Dies At 47

Navalny continued to upset the establishment by creating slick YouTube videos revealing the luxurious lifestyle of top officials that got millions of views. He scored his biggest sensation in 2017 with the release of a video, viewed by more than 25 million Russians, showing lavish estates that allegedly belonged to then-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. High-ranking rivals of the premier were suspected of leaking compromising information for Navalny to use against him.