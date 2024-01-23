No-Frills Flying Emerges as Travel’s Painful, Greener Future

Still, the task facing airlines, regulators and governments is to harness more widely the fuel efficiency of low-cost carriers while keeping a grip on demand-driven emissions, according to the ICCT. Burning smaller volumes of dirty fuel is critical because the aviation industry’s plan to switch to sustainable fuel is far from assured. Current production capacity of this cleaner-burning power source is barely 1% of aviation’s global fuel requirements, and passenger numbers are projected to double from 2019 to over 8 billion in two decades.